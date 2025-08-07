Stripe Joins Odoo Connect 2025 As A Key Technology Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Odoo previews its September event agenda and speaker lineup in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odoo , the leading open-source provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software, announced that Stripe will join Odoo Connect 2025 as a Key Technology Partner. The highly anticipated event will take place September 4–5, 2025, at Pier 27 on the Embarcadero in San Francisco.

As one of the world's most trusted platforms for online payments and financial infrastructure, Stripe joins a standout roster of partners shaping the future of business operations, including Google Cloud, Avalara, and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.

“We're thrilled to welcome Stripe to Odoo Connect 2025. Together, we'll show how two modern ecosystems can give businesses more visibility, more control, and the confidence to scale without limits,” said Wilfried Juncker, Managing Director of Americas at Odoo.“This year's agenda is packed with opportunities to explore the latest in open-source technology, connect with a dynamic community, and discover tools that drive growth.”

Wilfried Juncker will kick off the event with a keynote previewing Odoo 19, the latest version of the company's all-in-one business management software. Over two days, attendees can choose from more than 100 sessions, including in-depth product talks, technical deep dives, hands-on workshops, and case studies from companies like TentandTable and Bay Alarm Medical, showcasing how they have scaled using Odoo. Additionally, expert panels, live demos, and networking opportunities will provide attendees a chance to connect directly with Odoo experts and partners.

Registration is now open for Odoo Connect 2025, with free and paid options available at: .

