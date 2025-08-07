One Archiving Platform For Every Conversation: Intermedia Adds Microsoft 365 Email To Its Intelligent Archiving Solution

Intermedia users can now effortlessly and securely archive email, unified communications (UC), contact center (CC) interactions, and Microsoft Teams data, all in one centralized location, facilitating compliance, boosting security, and unlocking AI-driven insights.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications , a global leader in AI-powered communications and collaboration, today announced the addition of Microsoft 365 (M365) email to its Intelligent Archiving solution. This new capability gives businesses the ability to retain and manage email alongside their voice, chat, SMS, and video communications – including data from Intermedia Unite (Intermedia's unified communications platform), Contact Center, and Microsoft Teams – all through a single, integrated application.

With this enhancement, organizations can consolidate communications data across channels and providers – helping to simplify compliance, reduce risk, and fuel AI and analytics initiatives with clean, structured data.

This release builds on Intermedia's ongoing expansion of its integrated, intelligent archiving capabilities – which already supports voice, chat, SMS, video meetings, and more across Intermedia's own UC and CC platforms, as well as Microsoft Teams. By now adding Microsoft 365 email, Intermedia advances its mission to deliver unified, compliance-ready data retention, eliminating the need for third-party tools or fragmented systems. As a Microsoft Certified Solutions Partner for more than 15 years, Intermedia continues to provide deep, secure integrations across the Microsoft ecosystem – helping businesses get more from tools they already use.

Supporting Compliance, Productivity, and Governance Needs

Regulatory pressure is rising. Legal discovery needs are intensifying. Communications are becoming more distributed. Intermedia Archiving helps organizations stay ahead of these challenges by:



Supporting compliance with policy-based retention, tamper-proof storage, and role-based access controls

Protecting sensitive business communications across voice, video, chat, and email – all in one place Enabling AI-powered insights and faster decision-making by feeding structured, unified data into AI and analytics tools for insight generation

What Sets Intermedia's Intelligent Archiving Apart



One application. All your conversations. – Archive Microsoft 365 email alongside Teams chats and meetings, Unite (UC) calls and SMS, and Contact Center voice, chat, email, and SMS

Fully integrated, no patchwork required – Intermedia delivers Microsoft-integrated UC, CC, email, and archiving through a fully owned cloud platform

AI-ready data, built in – Structured, searchable communication records can be analyzed for business trends, compliance signals, and operational insight

Easy, fast, contextual search – Locate and preview archived content with filtering by channel, participant, and metadata Enterprise-grade security – Encryption, single sign-on (SSO), and role-based controls help safeguard sensitive data

"Business communications span multiple channels-email, voice, chat, and video," said Irina Shamkova, Chief Product Officer at Intermedia . "With the addition of Archiving for Microsoft 365 email, we're further strengthening our ability to help businesses retain and protect their communications data across all major channels. Beyond archiving, this centralized, secure data foundation positions our customers to unlock the potential of AI-enabling more intelligent search, process automation, and productivity-driving insights."

Another Opportunity for Partners

This enhancement is available through Intermedia's global partner network. Whether selling under the Intermedia brand or going to market under their own, partners can now offer a fully integrated Microsoft 365 archiving solution without relying on third-party vendors.

By combining Microsoft 365, Teams, Unite, Contact Center, and archiving in one differentiated offering, partners can deliver more value, simplify service delivery, and grow recurring revenue – all through the same seamless provisioning, billing, and support engine they already trust.

Learn More

This latest release is currently available in Beta. For more information on Intermedia Archiving for M365 email, Unite, Contact Center, and Microsoft Teams, visit Intermedia Archiving .

About Intermedia Cloud Communications

Intermedia is a leading provider of intelligent cloud communications solutions that help over 150,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support eight times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE®) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

For more information about Intermedia, visit .

Contact:

Mariel Santos

Intermedia

866.509.1345

[email protected]

Intermedia, Intermedia Unite, Worry-Free Experience, and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners. J.D. Power 2024 Certified Assisted Technical Program. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Intermedia Cloud Communications

