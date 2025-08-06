Decade Announces Agreement To Sell Interests In Red Cliff And Premier East Properties To Mabel Ventures Inc.
Transaction Summary
Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Mabel Ventures Inc. will:
- Pay Decade $600,000 in cash as consideration for the acquisition of Decade's 65% interest in the Red Cliff Property and 100% of the Premier East Property. Reimburse Decade for its share of previously advanced funds related to a reclamation bond for permitting at Red Cliff.
Conditions to Closing
Completion of the Transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including:
- Receipt of all required regulatory approvals and consents Mabel Ventures completing a financing of no less than $1,000,000 Delivery of standard closing documentation
Strategic Rationale
This sale provides Decade with non-dilutive funding to advance its other exploration assets. The transaction aligns with Decade's strategy to unlock value from its extensive portfolio of exploration-stage properties in northwestern British Columbia.
About Decade Resources Ltd.
Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at . For investor information, please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.
"Ed Kruchkowski"
Ed Kruchkowski, President
"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."
"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Decade Resources Ltd.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment