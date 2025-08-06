Decade Announces Agreement To Sell Interests In Red Cliff And Premier East Properties To Mabel Ventures Inc.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated August 4, 2025, with Mabel Ventures Inc. (CSE: MBL) ("Mabel"), an arm's length public company. Under the terms of the agreement, Decade has agreed to sell a 65% interest in the Red Cliff Property and a 100% interest in the Premier East Property, both located in the Skeena Mining Division of British Columbia (the "Transaction").

Transaction Summary

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Mabel Ventures Inc. will:



Pay Decade $600,000 in cash as consideration for the acquisition of Decade's 65% interest in the Red Cliff Property and 100% of the Premier East Property. Reimburse Decade for its share of previously advanced funds related to a reclamation bond for permitting at Red Cliff.

Conditions to Closing

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including:



Receipt of all required regulatory approvals and consents

Mabel Ventures completing a financing of no less than $1,000,000 Delivery of standard closing documentation

Strategic Rationale

This sale provides Decade with non-dilutive funding to advance its other exploration assets. The transaction aligns with Decade's strategy to unlock value from its extensive portfolio of exploration-stage properties in northwestern British Columbia.

About Decade Resources Ltd.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at . For investor information, please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."







