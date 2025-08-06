Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Pakistan Reacts Quickly After US Funding Cut

2025-08-06 05:32:52
(MENAFN) The Trump administration’s unexpected move to end foreign assistance, including funds distributed via the US Agency for International Development (USAID), sent a shockwave through Pakistan’s social sector.

This decision forced numerous organizations to suspend initiatives, reduce staff numbers, and downscale their activities.

Shortly after commencing his second presidential term in January, Trump declared a suspension of all foreign aid under his “America First” agenda.

This action exacerbated an already difficult funding landscape in Pakistan, where donor weariness and evolving priorities have gradually diminished global aid flows in recent times.

Despite these challenges, Pakistan’s development sector has managed to withstand the initial impact.

Specialists note that a strategic shift, supported by increased contributions from the Pakistani diaspora and local government funding, has enabled NGOs to sustain their efforts.

“Pakistan’s decades-old development sector, particularly the big NGOs, are deep-rooted, and are pursuing a multi-sectoral and multi-donor approach to avoid dependence on one or a few donors,” explained Naseer Memon, a social sector analyst based in Islamabad.

While USAID was not the sole benefactor of Pakistan’s development programs, its abrupt exit caused disruption to several vital health, education, and community welfare projects, Memon told a news agency.

Nevertheless, local NGOs responded swiftly by broadening their funding sources and relying more heavily on support from within the country and the diaspora, helping them avert a complete breakdown.

