Texas Governor Initiates Battle to Oust Gene Wu

2025-08-06 04:30:03
(MENAFN) Texas Governor Greg Abbott initiated legal proceedings on Tuesday aiming to expel Gene Wu, the Chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, intensifying a political clash over a redistricting initiative led by Republicans.

"Today I took emergency action to begin the removal from office of derelict Democrat Texas House members who refuse to show up for the special session,” Abbott posted on X.

The statement underscored his frustration with Democratic lawmakers who boycotted legislative duties.

The legal action comes in response to a walkout by more than 50 Democratic representatives from the Texas House.

Many of them reportedly traveled to states such as Illinois and New York in an effort to prevent the legislature from reaching a quorum and thereby stall a vote on a new redistricting plan.

This proposal aims to establish five additional congressional districts favoring Republicans.

“They have not returned and have not met the quorum requirements,” Abbott said, referring to his earlier ultimatum delivered on Sunday.

His remarks highlighted the ongoing absence of the Democratic legislators and their role in hindering legislative operations.

Further escalating the situation, Abbott instructed the Texas Rangers on Monday to launch an inquiry into whether the lawmakers in question may have breached any state statutes by leaving the state.

Democratic lawmakers have strongly criticized the redistricting initiative, denouncing it as an effort to consolidate partisan advantage. In a defiant message, they declared: “Come and take it.”

