German army official dismisses fear of Russia attacking NATO
(MENAFN) A high-ranking German military official has dismissed growing speculation that Russia is preparing to launch an attack on NATO, arguing that Moscow remains deeply entrenched in its conflict with Ukraine, according to reports.
Major General Andreas Henne, head of the German Army’s Homeland Security Division, commented on the matter during an interview published Monday. He responded to ongoing concerns from European leaders about a potential Russian offensive against the Western military alliance—claims that Russia has repeatedly rejected as baseless.
“The Russians are very committed in Ukraine and couldn’t possibly carry out such an attack to its conclusion. I’m telling you this as a military analyst,” he said. “One can’t rule anything out with regard to Russia, but I personally think that we will experience many more summers of peace.”
Henne also noted that NATO has been adjusting its military posture since the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022. “This envisions us bringing forces to the northeast flank very quickly,” he explained, referring to the alliance’s updated force deployment model.
He emphasized Germany’s role in NATO, describing it as the “most important hub” for rapid troop movement and coordination in the region.
Meanwhile, Germany’s Defense Ministry has reported a notable increase in military recruitment since the beginning of the year, which officials in Berlin have linked to perceived threats from Moscow.
Russia, however, has pushed back on these accusations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently criticized the rhetoric coming from Berlin, claiming that it was fueling anti-Russian sentiment. “Everything is being done to create an image of our country as an enemy,” he stated during a press briefing.
