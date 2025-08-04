UN's Landmark Conference On Landlocked Nations Kicks Off In Turkmenistan's Avaza
The ceremony was attended by senior representatives of the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations, signaling the launch of a major international forum focused on development challenges faced by landlocked nations. The conference is taking place at a pivotal moment, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.
The high-level forum has brought together government officials, UN officials, and international experts, who will engage in multilateral discussions on key areas such as sustainable development, energy access, environmental protection, and transport connectivity. Special emphasis will be placed on strategies to overcome the unique challenges faced by LLDCs due to their lack of direct access to the sea and global markets.
The central outcome document of the event, the Awaza Action Program for 2024–2034, aims to provide a comprehensive roadmap for improving infrastructure, trade integration, and resilience in landlocked countries over the next decade.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment