Estonia Reinforces Russian Border Amid Tensions
(MENAFN) Estonian officials have started placing metallic gates and physical barriers at a crucial border checkpoint with Russia, according to a national broadcaster, which cited the country's Ministry of Defense on Saturday.
This step, reportedly intended to strengthen border security, is taking place against the backdrop of escalating strain between Moscow and NATO-aligned nations.
These construction efforts are focused on the Narva crossing, a primary transit route linking Estonia with Russia.
Metal gates are being installed at the Estonian side of the bridge's entrance, while further infrastructure aimed at managing both pedestrian and vehicular movement is being positioned along the middle of the bridge.
“The barriers help prevent vehicles from forcefully driving through the border checkpoint. Essentially, they help to prevent evasion of border control,” stated Antti Eensalu, the head of the Narva checkpoint for the Police and Border Guard Board, as cited by the broadcaster.
Eensalu mentioned that the installation is projected to be finalized by next month and emphasized that the upgrades will allow authorities to fully close the checkpoint if the situation demands it.
Officials also plan to introduce comparable drive-through barriers at the Luhamaa and Koidula crossings located in Estonia’s southern region.
Similar to its Baltic partners Latvia and Lithuania, Estonia has taken a more rigid position toward Russia since the intensification of the Ukraine crisis in February 2022.
Estonian leaders have voiced concerns that Russia could launch an invasion once the Ukrainian conflict concludes.
The Kremlin has consistently dismissed such claims and criticized Estonia and other Baltic nations for what it describes as ‘Russophobic’ actions.
