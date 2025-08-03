403
Fifteen Get Arrested After Protests Outside Asylum Hotels
(MENAFN) Authorities have detained fifteen individuals following demonstrations across England held outside hotels designated to accommodate asylum seekers.
Groups opposing migration and counter-protesters confronted each other in London and Newcastle, as well as ahead of a march in Manchester’s city centre.
In London, nine arrests were made, with seven of those individuals charged for violating the conditions set by the Public Order Act, according to the Metropolitan Police.
These protests outside migrant accommodation hotels have been ongoing over recent weeks.
The Home Office reported a reduction in the number of hotels housing asylum seekers, dropping from over 400 during the summer of 2023 to fewer than 210 currently.
The department has also revealed intentions to phase out the use of hotels for migrant housing entirely by 2029.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has stated that this move is expected to save £1 billion annually.
In a separate interview with a news outlet, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed her aim to "restore order and control" within the asylum system by expediting the appeals process.
She informed the publication that reforms will be implemented in the autumn, explaining: "If we speed up the decision-making appeal system and also then keep increasing returns, we hope to be able to make quite a big reduction in the overall numbers."
