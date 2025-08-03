403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Portugal’s PM Signals Possible Recognition of Palestinian State
(MENAFN) Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro announced Thursday that his administration plans to engage President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and all parliamentary political parties to discuss the possibility of officially recognizing the State of Palestine during the upcoming 80th United Nations General Assembly in September.
A statement from Montenegro’s office revealed that Portugal, alongside several other nations, revisited the subject and assessed the criteria for Palestinian state recognition during a meeting held in New York from July 28 to 30.
"From multiple contacts, it was possible to determine that many of the states with which Portugal has coordinated positions on the matter expressed a willingness to begin the procedure of recognizing the State of Palestine," the statement read.
At the conclusion of the international meeting, Portugal joined 14 countries in signing a joint declaration signaling their openness to consider formal recognition of the Palestinian state.
When asked about the government's stance, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa affirmed on Thursday that "there is only one foreign policy" and expressed his support for the government’s approach, confirming coherence between the president’s office and the executive branch.
Since last year, countries including Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia have recognized the State of Palestine. Last week, France declared its intent to recognize Palestine at the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly.
A statement from Montenegro’s office revealed that Portugal, alongside several other nations, revisited the subject and assessed the criteria for Palestinian state recognition during a meeting held in New York from July 28 to 30.
"From multiple contacts, it was possible to determine that many of the states with which Portugal has coordinated positions on the matter expressed a willingness to begin the procedure of recognizing the State of Palestine," the statement read.
At the conclusion of the international meeting, Portugal joined 14 countries in signing a joint declaration signaling their openness to consider formal recognition of the Palestinian state.
When asked about the government's stance, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa affirmed on Thursday that "there is only one foreign policy" and expressed his support for the government’s approach, confirming coherence between the president’s office and the executive branch.
Since last year, countries including Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia have recognized the State of Palestine. Last week, France declared its intent to recognize Palestine at the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Xdata Group Launches Comcora: A Customizable White-Label Baas Solution For Banks And Fintechs
CommentsNo comment