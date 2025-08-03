Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Portugal’s PM Signals Possible Recognition of Palestinian State

2025-08-03 09:54:11
(MENAFN) Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro announced Thursday that his administration plans to engage President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and all parliamentary political parties to discuss the possibility of officially recognizing the State of Palestine during the upcoming 80th United Nations General Assembly in September.

A statement from Montenegro’s office revealed that Portugal, alongside several other nations, revisited the subject and assessed the criteria for Palestinian state recognition during a meeting held in New York from July 28 to 30.

"From multiple contacts, it was possible to determine that many of the states with which Portugal has coordinated positions on the matter expressed a willingness to begin the procedure of recognizing the State of Palestine," the statement read.

At the conclusion of the international meeting, Portugal joined 14 countries in signing a joint declaration signaling their openness to consider formal recognition of the Palestinian state.

When asked about the government's stance, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa affirmed on Thursday that "there is only one foreign policy" and expressed his support for the government’s approach, confirming coherence between the president’s office and the executive branch.

Since last year, countries including Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia have recognized the State of Palestine. Last week, France declared its intent to recognize Palestine at the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly.

