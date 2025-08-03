Notorious Gangster Arrested In Connection With Trinamool Leader's Murder In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) The West Bengal Police, on Sunday, said that they have arrested a notorious gangster, Bagha, in connection with the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader last week in Hooghly district's Konnagar.

The gangster was arrested from Sonamukhi area in Bankura district on Saturday night, said an official of the state police. According to him, Trinamool's Kanaipur panchayat member Pintu Chakraborty was killed due to a land dispute.

Investigation in the murder case revealed that there was a disagreement in the local panchayat regarding the sale of land belonging to an organisation in the area. It was learned that although almost everyone in the panchayat was in favour of the sale of the land, the Trinamool leader opposed it.

"He proved to be the only obstacle in selling the land. Therefore, a plan was hatched to kill him. Contract killers were hired to remove him. Late last night, the gangster named Bagha was arrested in Bankura district," said the cop.

A total of four people have been arrested in this incident so far. The police, on Saturday, arrested Bishwanath Das alias Bisha, Bishwajit Pramanik and Deepak Mandal. Among them, Bishwanath Das alias Bisha was a business partner of the slain Trinamool leader. He is a resident of Kanaipur and had a land dispute with the deceased Trinamool Congress leader, said the official.

Bisha and Bagha had hired Bishwajit and Deepak for Rs three lakh to eliminate Pintu Chakraborty.

The police first collected CCTV footage of the spot of the murder during the investigation. In that footage, Bishwajit and Deepak were seen conducting a recce in the area the day before committing the crime.

The tower location of their phones at that time was tracked. Accordingly, the police conducted a raid on Friday night. After arresting two hired killers named Biswajit and Deepak, they found Bisha's involvement in the crime and arrested him later.

"During interrogation, Bagha's name also came up for plotting the murder with Bisha. Therefore, he was arrested as well," said the police.

On July 30, Pintu Chakraborty, a.k.a Munna, a Trinamool Congress member of Kanaipur Panchayat, in Konnagar in Hooghly district, was attacked on a road.

After the attack, the gravely injured Trinamool Congress leader was immediately rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries there. He had closed his shop for the day in the Konnagar area and was heading for a Trinamool Congress party meeting when he was attacked.