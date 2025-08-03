403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oman Sail welcomes QNB Oman as Gold Partner of the upcoming Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship
(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 3rd August 2025, Muscat – Oman Sail announced that it is partnering with QNB Oman to deliver the upcoming Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship 2025, to be held at the Oman Sail Sailing School in Mussanah from 25 October to 1 November 2025.
The agreement was signed by Dr Khamis bin Salim Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail, and Mr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Barwani, CEO of QNB Oman, at a ceremony held recently at the Oman Sail Headquarters.
Through this agreement, QNB Oman joins Oman Sail as a Gold Partner to achieve excellence in the sport of sailing by enhancing Oman’s presence at the global stage and enabling Omani sailors to compete at the highest levels. These efforts are part of establishing Oman as one of the leading countries in this sport.
Dr Khamis Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail, said, “We are pleased to partner with QNB Oman to support the upcoming IODA Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship. Like Oman Sail, our partners are committed to supporting and empowering the Omani Youth as part of the goals of Oman Vision 2040, and the event will be an important development opportunity for the next generation of Omani sailors as we prepare to welcome athletes, coaches, families and media from across Asia and Oceania to the Oman Sail Sailing School in Mussanah.”
Mr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Barwani, commented, “QNB Oman is proud to partner with Oman Sail in supporting the IODA Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship 2025. As the region’s premier event for young sailors, this championship offers a unique platform for emerging talent to thrive and grow”.
Through this partnership, QNB Oman reaffirms its commitment to empowering the next generation and providing them with the opportunities they need to reach their full potential on a global stage.
The 2025 IODA Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship, organised in collaboration with the Oman Marine Sports Committee and International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA), will see over 100 sailors from more than 15 countries take part in a week of high-level competition. This will be the second time Mussanah has hosted the event following the successful staging of the event in 2019 with 141 participants from 21 nations taking part.
The agreement was signed by Dr Khamis bin Salim Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail, and Mr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Barwani, CEO of QNB Oman, at a ceremony held recently at the Oman Sail Headquarters.
Through this agreement, QNB Oman joins Oman Sail as a Gold Partner to achieve excellence in the sport of sailing by enhancing Oman’s presence at the global stage and enabling Omani sailors to compete at the highest levels. These efforts are part of establishing Oman as one of the leading countries in this sport.
Dr Khamis Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail, said, “We are pleased to partner with QNB Oman to support the upcoming IODA Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship. Like Oman Sail, our partners are committed to supporting and empowering the Omani Youth as part of the goals of Oman Vision 2040, and the event will be an important development opportunity for the next generation of Omani sailors as we prepare to welcome athletes, coaches, families and media from across Asia and Oceania to the Oman Sail Sailing School in Mussanah.”
Mr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Barwani, commented, “QNB Oman is proud to partner with Oman Sail in supporting the IODA Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship 2025. As the region’s premier event for young sailors, this championship offers a unique platform for emerging talent to thrive and grow”.
Through this partnership, QNB Oman reaffirms its commitment to empowering the next generation and providing them with the opportunities they need to reach their full potential on a global stage.
The 2025 IODA Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship, organised in collaboration with the Oman Marine Sports Committee and International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA), will see over 100 sailors from more than 15 countries take part in a week of high-level competition. This will be the second time Mussanah has hosted the event following the successful staging of the event in 2019 with 141 participants from 21 nations taking part.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment