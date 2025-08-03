Humidity Levels In Qatar To Further Rise This Week: Meteorology Department
Doha: Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) announced on Sunday, August 2, a forecast of an increase in relative humidity throughout the country this week.
The Department stated that humidity levels will start to increase from Tuesday, August 5, until Wednesday, August 6, 2025.
Chances of mist or fog are also likely to occur in some areas.
The country has entered the third month of summer wherein hot and humid weather conditions prevail with no significant rainfall.
-
According to the monthly climate information, the month of August is dominated by the presence of low pressure at the surface.
During this month, the wind is mostly Easterly which can cause an increase in relative humidity.
The highest temperature ever recorded in the country during August was 48.6°C in 2002.
Meanwhile, the lowest temperature was 22.4°C in 1971.
The mean daily temperature for this month is expected to be around 35°C.
