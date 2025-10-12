Pakistan To Start Nationwide Polio Vaccination Campaign In 159 Districts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: A polio vaccination campaign is set to kick off from Monday in 159 districts of Pakistan to protect children from paralytic polio, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) said on Sunday.

During the week-long drive, more than 45.4 million children under the age of five will be administered oral polio vaccine drops, the NEOC said, adding that children will also receive vitamin A supplements to help boost their immunity.

Over 400,000 health workers will go door-to-door to ensure that every eligible child receives the vaccine during the campaign, it said.

Stressing the importance of the polio drops, the NEOC urged parents to ensure that all children under five years of age are vaccinated against polio and that routine immunization courses for children up to 15 months are completed on time.

The polio eradication campaign is part of Pakistan's ongoing efforts to eliminate the crippling disease and protect every child from lifelong disability.