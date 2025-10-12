Egypt Assumes ISO Presidency For Three Years

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has officially taken on the presidency of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), marking a historic achievement with Khaled Hassan Sofi, Chairperson of the Egyptian Organization for Standardization and Quality, becoming the first Arab and second African to hold this prestigious position since ISO's establishment in 1947.

Egypt secured the presidency with the backing of 63 countries, surpassing its Argentine rival, which received support from 49 countries. Sofi's term as ISO President will run from 2026 to 2028.

Sofi emphasized that Egypt's growing international stature reflects global confidence in its capacity to contribute actively to the development of quality infrastructure both regionally and worldwide. He highlighted that Egypt's continued success in securing prominent international roles reinforces the country's reputation for expertise and leadership in advancing global quality and sustainability standards.

Describing the election as a historic milestone, Sofi noted that Egypt's presidency will strengthen its influence within the global standardization system. The focus during his tenure will be on fostering enhanced cooperation between ISO and its member countries to address challenges related to digital transformation and the green economy, aligning efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Egypt's Vision 2030.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, ISO is the leading global organization responsible for developing and publishing international standards that facilitate global trade and improve the quality of products and services. The organization comprises 174 member countries and operates through over 800 technical committees spanning industrial, scientific, and service sectors.