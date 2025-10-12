Education Ministry Launches 'Enhanced Licensing System For Private Schools And Kindergartens'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of regulatory procedures and develop the private education system in the State of Qatar, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) announced the launch of the "Enhanced Licensing System for Private Schools and Kindergartens."

This system represents a qualitative shift in the education system and supervision of the private education sector in the country, by adopting multi-year educational licenses (from 3 to 5 years) instead of the current annual licensing system.

The enhanced system is based on Law No. (23) of 2015 and aims to achieve the state's strategic direction towards strengthening partnerships with the private sector, supporting investment and expansion in the opening of private education facilities, encouraging private schools to achieve excellence and administrative stability, and reducing the administrative and financial burdens on schools and the Ministry.

It focuses on extending the duration of educational licenses to three years (for the basic license) and five years (for the advanced license), instead of the current short periods.

The system adopts an unprecedented structure and benefits that link the duration of the license to the quality of the school.

The basic educational license (3 years) is granted to new and existing schools that meet all regulatory requirements, providing a reduction in cumulative payments for the investor of up to 59% over ten years, compared to the annual renewal system.

Meanwhile, the advanced educational license (5 years) is granted to outstanding existing schools that demonstrate high and consistent performance, achieving a reduction in financial burden of up to 80% over ten years.

To qualify for the advanced license (5 years), the school must meet strict quality standards that ensure adherence to national standards.

These standards include: obtaining a recognized national or international school accreditation; achieving a rating of at least "very good" in the teachers' teaching proficiency of the three mandatory subjects (Arabic language, Islamic education, and Qatari history) in the last two inspection visits; achieving job stability of at least 70% among the basic administrative and educational staff; and not having been subjected to any disciplinary sanctions during the last two years.

To address the challenge of linking licensing to documents with annual expiration dates (such as traffic permits, commercial registrations, etc...), the Ministry has adopted a mechanism to ensure continued safety and security. This includes extending the Civil Defense license. The General Directorate of Civil Defense stated that it is in the process of granting a five-year fire prevention certificate.

It also includes ensuring annual compliance, requiring schools to sign a pledge to undertake the annual renewal of short-term licenses.

The mechanism also includes technical oversight of the building, with consulting firms obligated to submit a follow-up report on the building's security and safety every 18 months to ensure compliance with safety standards.

The Ministry explained that this system aligns with regional and international best practices in regulating private education by adopting flexible licensing and periodic monitoring mechanisms, fostering a stable and competitive educational environment.

Comprehensive comparative studies were conducted based on leading international experiences in this field to ensure the new system's integration with national legislation and modern practices in private education management.

The enhanced system will be implemented in all private schools and kindergartens according to a timeline beginning in October 2025.

Basic licenses will be granted gradually until the end of December 2027, followed by advanced licenses for distinguished schools from January 2026 until December 2030.

The Ministry affirms that the "Enhanced Licensing System" represents a new step toward a more stable and innovative educational environment, reflecting the state's confidence in the private sector as a key partner in achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals in education.