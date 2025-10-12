Israel Confirms 20 Living Hostages Set For Release Early Monday Return Of Bodies To Follow

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Israeli government spokesperson said on Sunday that the release of hostages held in Gaza will begin early Monday morning.“We are expecting all 20 of our living hostages to be released together at one time to the Red Cross,” government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian said.

According to Bedrosian, the hostages will be transported in“six to eight vehicles”. The freed hostages will first be driven to Israeli-controlled areas inside Gaza before being taken to southern Israel, where they will be reunited with their families.

Medical and humanitarian preparedness

“Israel is ready if a living hostage requires any urgent medical attention-they will be brought to a medical facility immediately,” Bedrosian said.

Return of deceased hostages

Following the release of the living captives, Israel is also preparing to receive the bodies of 28 deceased hostages.

“We are ready to receive the bodies of the 28 deceased hostages after the living hostages are released,” the spokesperson said.“The entire nation of Israel will embrace them and ensure proper Jewish burials.”

Trump to address Israeli Parliament

US President Donald Trump will visit Israel on Monday before traveling to Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh for a major peace summit.

Trump is expected to address Israel's parliament and meet with hostage families before departing for Egypt.

According to Cairo's foreign ministry, a“document ending the war in the Gaza Strip” is expected to be signed during the summit.

Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh

Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will co-chair the summit, which will include leaders from over 20 countries.

The Egyptian presidency said the meeting aims“to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security.”

Among the attendees will be UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, Spain's Pedro Sanchez, and France's Emmanuel Macron. Hamas and Israel are not expected to take part.

Scenes of relief and desperation

As Israeli families prepared for the hostages' return, crowds gathered in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square on Saturday night to show support. Thousands chanted“Thank you Trump!” as they cheered the president's peace envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Meanwhile, in Gaza City, desperate residents sifted through rubble while aid trucks struggled to deliver supplies amid reports of looting in Khan Yunis.

Hamas to step aside from Gaza rule

In a sign of possible political transition, a Hamas source told AFP that the group“will not participate in post-war Gaza governance.”

The move comes as mediators work to finalize a long-term framework that would see Hamas disarm and withdraw from administrative control of the enclave.

Hamas militants seized 251 hostages during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed 1,219 people, most of them civilians. Israel believes 20 of those captives remain alive.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel is“prepared and ready for the immediate reception of all our hostages.”

