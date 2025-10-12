Saudi Stock Exchange Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi main stock index closed today's trading down by 88.86 points, finishing at 11,494.45 points, with a total trading value of SR 4.6 billion.

A total of 233 million shares were traded, with 42 companies' shares gaining in value while the shares of 211 others declined.

Meanwhile, Saudi Parallel Market Index (Nomu) ended the day up by 57.44 points, closing at 25,862.86 points, with trades amounting to SR 40 million and volume of traded shares reaching over 5 million.