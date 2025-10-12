Saudi Stock Exchange Index Closes Lower
Riyadh: The Saudi main stock index closed today's trading down by 88.86 points, finishing at 11,494.45 points, with a total trading value of SR 4.6 billion.
A total of 233 million shares were traded, with 42 companies' shares gaining in value while the shares of 211 others declined.
Meanwhile, Saudi Parallel Market Index (Nomu) ended the day up by 57.44 points, closing at 25,862.86 points, with trades amounting to SR 40 million and volume of traded shares reaching over 5 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment