OTS to pool its resources to accelerate CubeSat
(MENAFN) The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) announced plans to combine resources to advance the "12U OTS-SAT Cube-Satellite" project, aiming for a launch by 2026, following resolutions made at the recent leaders’ summit.
During its 12th Heads of State Council summit held this year in Azerbaijan, member countries outlined strategies across multiple sectors, including trade, transportation, space, and energy. The organization also plans to host Space Days events aligned with World Space Week, the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), and other global forums to enhance the visibility of Turkic nations and foster collaboration in space research.
The summit further called for new joint scientific projects, support for startups and entrepreneurial ecosystems, knowledge-sharing between academic and technological institutions, and cooperative research and innovation initiatives within the Turkic region.
In addition, OTS members agreed to strengthen collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI) to boost productivity, sustainability, and regional competitiveness. This includes incorporating AI, green and digital technologies, and smart production systems into the industrial strategies of member countries through coordinated innovation and capacity-building efforts.
Trade, customs, and transportation coordination will also be prioritized to ensure seamless movement and enhance cooperation among border agencies. Efforts will focus on establishing suitable transport regulations and modernizing logistics systems to increase global competitiveness among member states.
Finally, the OTS intends to promote cultural tourism through joint awareness programs and initiatives designed to encourage travel exchanges between member nations.
