403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Devastating Floods Leave Over Forty Dead in Mexico
(MENAFN) At least 42 people have perished and 27 remain unaccounted for following catastrophic flooding triggered by torrential rains across multiple Mexican states, officials reported Saturday.
Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) confirmed that intense rainfall has ravaged Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosi, leading to widespread devastation.
Initial assessments reveal the death toll has reached 42, while search and rescue teams are actively pursuing the 27 missing victims amid the ongoing crisis.
In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum convened a virtual meeting with governors from the five hardest-hit states to synchronize emergency operations.
“None of the victims will be left without assistance. Teams and officials from the federal government have been deployed to reopen roads and deliver aid to the public,” Sheinbaum declared following the session.
Local media report thousands remain without power as this disaster ranks among the most severe flooding events in recent Mexican history.
Authorities warn conditions could deteriorate further due to landslides on mountain slopes and rivers breaching their banks, intensifying the destruction.
Heavy rains persist across affected regions, where highways, streets, and homes are still submerged beneath floodwaters.
Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) confirmed that intense rainfall has ravaged Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosi, leading to widespread devastation.
Initial assessments reveal the death toll has reached 42, while search and rescue teams are actively pursuing the 27 missing victims amid the ongoing crisis.
In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum convened a virtual meeting with governors from the five hardest-hit states to synchronize emergency operations.
“None of the victims will be left without assistance. Teams and officials from the federal government have been deployed to reopen roads and deliver aid to the public,” Sheinbaum declared following the session.
Local media report thousands remain without power as this disaster ranks among the most severe flooding events in recent Mexican history.
Authorities warn conditions could deteriorate further due to landslides on mountain slopes and rivers breaching their banks, intensifying the destruction.
Heavy rains persist across affected regions, where highways, streets, and homes are still submerged beneath floodwaters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment