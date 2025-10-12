Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Devastating Floods Leave Over Forty Dead in Mexico

Devastating Floods Leave Over Forty Dead in Mexico


2025-10-12 09:41:38
(MENAFN) At least 42 people have perished and 27 remain unaccounted for following catastrophic flooding triggered by torrential rains across multiple Mexican states, officials reported Saturday.

Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) confirmed that intense rainfall has ravaged Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosi, leading to widespread devastation.

Initial assessments reveal the death toll has reached 42, while search and rescue teams are actively pursuing the 27 missing victims amid the ongoing crisis.

In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum convened a virtual meeting with governors from the five hardest-hit states to synchronize emergency operations.

“None of the victims will be left without assistance. Teams and officials from the federal government have been deployed to reopen roads and deliver aid to the public,” Sheinbaum declared following the session.

Local media report thousands remain without power as this disaster ranks among the most severe flooding events in recent Mexican history.

Authorities warn conditions could deteriorate further due to landslides on mountain slopes and rivers breaching their banks, intensifying the destruction.

Heavy rains persist across affected regions, where highways, streets, and homes are still submerged beneath floodwaters.

MENAFN12102025000045017169ID1110184904

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search