Digital Crafts Consulting Leads Global Initiative To Boost Power Plant Efficiency By 40%

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Digital Crafts Consulting (DC), a leading global consulting and outsourcing firm, is driving an ambitious international project to enhance power plant efficiency across Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The initiative aims to increase operational efficiency by up to 40%, marking a significant advancement in sustainable energy transformation and global productivity.

Ramy Ashour, CEO of DC, explained that the project utilizes cutting-edge digital technologies to substantially boost energy output without the need for additional infrastructure investments.“The next major global competition will be over energy,” Ashour said, underlining the urgency of adopting smarter energy management solutions.

Currently, the world's total installed renewable energy capacity stands at approximately 4.5 terawatts. If DC's technology is widely implemented, it could unlock an additional 1 to 1.5 terawatts of clean energy - representing more than $1 trillion in investment value - without building new power plants. This breakthrough offers enormous economic and environmental benefits, accelerating the global transition toward cleaner and more efficient energy systems.

Ashour described the initiative as the first of its kind worldwide. Upon successful completion, DC expects to achieve record growth and expand into new markets. However, he noted that many countries remain cautious about adopting new technologies due to perceived risks, missing out on valuable opportunities to lead the global energy sector.

Looking ahead, Ashour identified renewable energy and electric vehicles as top investment priorities.“If I had access to significant capital, I would start in Egypt,” he said, highlighting the country's strong potential to become a regional clean energy hub.

Widely recognized as a pioneer in rapid digital transformation, Ashour believes that technological innovation is crucial for overcoming crises and driving progress across industries. With 25 years of experience, his career spans leadership roles in technology and industrial sectors across multiple continents.

After graduating from Cairo University, Ashour's journey took him to leading global corporations. In the United States, he served as Chief Solution Architect for Defense Systems at Lockheed Martin, one of the world's largest defense contractors. He later joined Amazon AWS in Sydney as Senior Director of Software Engineering, before moving to Germany to become Global Head of Digital Solutions and Enterprise Engineering at Siemens Energy.

His career also includes roles as Global Head of Enterprise Engineering at Valtech and Director of Digital Solutions in the United Arab Emirates, where he spearheaded transformative digital initiatives across the region.