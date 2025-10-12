Al-Mashat Meets Alstom VP To Discuss Boosting French Company's Egypt Investments

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat has met with a senior executive from French multinational Alstom to discuss strengthening cooperation, increasing the company's investments in Egypt, and advancing efforts to localise industry.

The meeting with Philippe Delleur, Alstom's Senior Vice President for International Affairs, took place during the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, the ministry said in a statement.

Al-Mashat emphasised the deep and long-standing partnership between the Egyptian and French governments, which she said has played a pivotal role in supporting economic growth and fostering development. She noted that the recent official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Egypt in April 2025 elevated the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership.

“Cooperation with Alstom represents a long-term strategic partnership in the fields of transportation and infrastructure, particularly in railways, metro development, signalling systems modernisation, and industry localisation,” Al-Mashat said.

She added that the government is working to create an attractive investment climate and remove obstacles for investors to ensure that the private sector becomes a main partner in executing development plans. This is being pursued through the recently launched“Egypt's Narrative for Economic Development,” which aims to shift toward a productivity-based economic model.

During the meeting, Alstom's pivotal role in implementing Egypt's monorail project, one of the country's largest urban transportation projects, was highlighted. The company is also establishing a large-scale industrial complex for railways in Borg El Arab, Alexandria.

Earlier this month, Al-Mashat and the French ambassador to Cairo announced a joint declaration under which France will provide €4bn in financing for priority projects in Egypt in sectors such as sustainable infrastructure and climate change mitigation within the framework of the“NWFE” country platform.