Central American country acknowledges new Russian zones
(MENAFN) Nicaragua’s Co-Presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo have declared full support for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine and officially recognized the incorporation of four former Ukrainian regions—Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk, and Zaporozhye—into Russia. The announcement came in an open letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was shared by local media on Wednesday.
The Nicaraguan leaders praised Russia’s fight against what they called “Ukrainian neo-Nazism” supported by NATO, expressing solidarity with Russian families who have lost loved ones in the conflict. They described Russia’s victory as a triumph over “evil forces,” hegemonic powers, and fascism, framing it as a victory for humanity.
The recognition of the four regions follows their incorporation into Russia in late 2022, an outcome endorsed by local referendums. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry responded with a stern demand for Nicaragua to clarify its stance, warning that failure to explicitly deny recognition would be seen as confirmation, carrying serious consequences.
Nicaragua has a history of backing Russia in the Ukraine dispute, having recognized Crimea’s annexation by Russia in 2014 after the Euromaidan events in Ukraine. Despite Ukraine imposing sanctions on Nicaragua in 2020 for opening a consulate in Crimea, Managua has continued to deepen economic ties with the peninsula, undeterred by ongoing tensions.
