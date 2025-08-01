MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Marcopolo, the Brazilian-based world leader in bus body manufacturer, saw a 42.6% increase in export revenue year-on-year in the first half of 2025, from BRL 297.8 million (USD 53.2 million) to BRL 424.5 million (USD 75.9 million), as per balance sheet numbers released on Thursday (31) after the market closed in Brazil.

Kuwait, an Arab nation in the Gulf, was one of the destinations of Marcopolo buses in February 2025. The company reported it had shipped five units of its Paradiso G7 1200 vehicle to Kuwait's Al Qurain Automotive Trading Company, a multi-brand automotive supplier that had last purchased Marcopolo buses in 2018.

Marcopolo's export revenue from Brazil was also up in the second half of the year, by 22.4% to BRL 249.4 million (USD 52.6 million) from BRL 203.8 (USD 36.47 million) in the second quarter of last year. Marcopolo exported 995 buses in the first half of this year, a substantial increase from 609 units shipped in the same period of 2024. Besides Brazil, Marcopolo has manufacturing operations in South Africa, Australia, China, Mexico, and Argentina.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Marcopolo/Supplied

The post Marcopolo exports up 42.6% appeared first on ANBA News Agency .