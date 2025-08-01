Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Marcopolo Exports Up 42.6%


2025-08-01 11:05:48
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Marcopolo, the Brazilian-based world leader in bus body manufacturer, saw a 42.6% increase in export revenue year-on-year in the first half of 2025, from BRL 297.8 million (USD 53.2 million) to BRL 424.5 million (USD 75.9 million), as per balance sheet numbers released on Thursday (31) after the market closed in Brazil.

Kuwait, an Arab nation in the Gulf, was one of the destinations of Marcopolo buses in February 2025. The company reported it had shipped five units of its Paradiso G7 1200 vehicle to Kuwait's Al Qurain Automotive Trading Company, a multi-brand automotive supplier that had last purchased Marcopolo buses in 2018.

Marcopolo's export revenue from Brazil was also up in the second half of the year, by 22.4% to BRL 249.4 million (USD 52.6 million) from BRL 203.8 (USD 36.47 million) in the second quarter of last year. Marcopolo exported 995 buses in the first half of this year, a substantial increase from 609 units shipped in the same period of 2024. Besides Brazil, Marcopolo has manufacturing operations in South Africa, Australia, China, Mexico, and Argentina.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Marcopolo/Supplied

The post Marcopolo exports up 42.6% appeared first on ANBA News Agency .

MENAFN01082025000213011057ID1109875218

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search