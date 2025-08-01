At Irvine Company Office Properties' 400 Spectrum Center, The Coveted Suite 2100 Penthouse Is Available

MENAFN - GetNews) This prestigious penthouse space is located within Orange County's tallest office building, offering stunning views of Irvine and the surrounding area.







The team at Irvine Company Office Properties has announced a rare availability for the exclusive penthouse at 400 Spectrum Center . This incredible penthouse space is available right now for immediate rent, offering a unique opportunity for a tenant looking for a lavish suite overlooking Irvine and the surrounding areas in Orange County.







Irvine Company Office Properties creates places that bring people together to succeed. At 400 Spectrum Center, Irvine Company Office Properties has cultivated a stunning 21-story property that transforms the Irvine Spectrum skyline. This high rise features a wealth of outdoor space, an EV charging station, a fully equipped onsite fitness center, and conference center. Spanning more than 22,000 square feet, the property offers Google Fiber ultra high speed connectivity; a hybrid electric energy storage system reducing peak energy demand by up to 25%; on-site dining and nearby options including KRISP Fresh Living, Sea Salt + Basil, The Grille, and W Cafe; and more. The property features The Common, a wifi-enabled outdoor area with a fire pit and dining area; bike storage; car wash and detailing; a customer resource center; dry cleaning; and much more.

Within walking distance of the best the area has to offer, including more than 175 retail, entertainment, and cuisine options, 400 Spectrum Center is a dream come true for working professionals who want access to the best technology, networking, and everything in between. It's no wonder that spaces within the building stay filled.







The penthouse at 400 Spectrum Center is the crown jewel of the property, featuring an opulent, spacious suite with the best technology, furnishings, and more. The penthouse offers the most exceptional views offered from any vantage point in the building, overlooking the gorgeous views of surrounding Irvine and Orange County. The penthouse, located at Suite 2100, features more than 10,000 square feet of versatile space on the 21st floor. A contemporary workspace for modern needs, the penthouse is punctuated with floor-to-glass ceiling glass for abundant natural light. With everything a tenant could possibly need under one roof, the 400 Spectrum Center penthouse is rarely available. Right now, however, the space is available for immediate lease, giving one potential tenant an amazing opportunity to claim one of the most sought-after spaces on the Spectrum skyline.

Learn more about 400 Spectrum Center and connect with the leasing executives at Irvine Company Office Properties now by visiting .

ABOUT IRVINE COMPANY OFFICE PROPERTIES

Irvine Company Office Properties offers 54+ million square feet of space, serving more than 3000 customers with 150+ flexible workplaces featuring world-class amenities and flexible leasing.