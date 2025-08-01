Comp AI Secures $2.6M Pre-Seed To Disrupt SOC 2 Market

The Comp AI Team - Left to right (Mariano Fuentes - CPO, Lewis Carhart - CEO, Claudio Fuentes - CTO)

Comp AI Raises $2.6M in Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionize Enterprise Compliance with AI-Powered Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Comp AI , an emerging player in the compliance automation space, today announced it has secured $2.6 million in pre-seed funding to accelerate its mission of transforming how companies achieve compliance with critical frameworks like SOC 2 and HIPAA.The funding round was co-led by OSS Capital and Grand Ventures , both bringing specialized expertise in backing innovative technology companies. OSS Capital, known for investing in open-source challengers including ProjectDiscovery, Plane, and Cal, joins Grand Ventures, which has a strong track record supporting developer and infrastructure platforms such as Astronomer, Payload, and Tembo. The round also includes participation from notable angel investors David Cramer, founder of Sentry, and Ben Tossell of Ben's Bites.Compliance frameworks like SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 have become essential for securing enterprise contracts, but the traditional path to achieving certification remains manual, expensive, and time-consuming. Comp AI is positioning itself as a disruptive alternative by combining open-source collaboration with advanced agentic AI automation. Since emerging from stealth in April 2025, the company reports impressive early traction.Comp AI claims its first batch of customers has collectively saved over 2,500 hours on manual compliance work. The startup has also participated in Vercel's Spring '25 OSS initiative and attracted more than 3,500 companies to its pre-launch testing program. The founding team consists of experienced Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Mariano Fuentes, Lewis Carhart, and Claudio Fuentes, who bring firsthand experience with the compliance challenges facing startups. Having navigated SOC 2 compliance at their previous ventures, the trio identified significant inefficiencies in the current market landscape.Comp AI is directly challenging established compliance platforms, which the company characterizes as costly and labor-intensive solutions that still require founders to spend weeks on manual compliance management. The startup claims its AI-powered approach can automate up to 90% of the compliance process, resulting in what it describes as“instant product-market fit” and monthly growth exceeding 89%.The new funding will support Comp AI's expansion across multiple fronts over the next three months:Open-source platform expansion: Enabling security professionals and auditors to contribute control templates, framework mappings, and automation toolsAI Agent Studio launch: Moving from beta to general availability, this tool allows customers to deploy automated agents for evidence collection, risk assessments, and vendor onboardingThe investment has drawn enthusiastic endorsements from both lead investors.”We have been blown away by Comp AI's speed of execution and customer obsession. GRC has long been overdue for open source disruption, and Comp AI is delivering that in spades,” said Joseph Jacks, Founder of OSS Capital.Nathan Owen, General Partner at Grand Ventures, added:“GRC – specifically compliance (SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, etc.) – has needed bold innovation for years, and Comp AI is leading the charge. Their platform isn't an incremental improvement – it's a complete reinvention.”According to the team, as Comp AI continues scaling its operations, the company is actively recruiting new team members. The funding round positions Comp AI to capitalize on the growing demand for streamlined compliance solutions as more companies seek to accelerate their path to enterprise readiness in an increasingly regulated business environment.Comp AI is a San Francisco-based startup founded in 2025 that's revolutionizing how companies approach compliance certification. The company provides an AI-powered trust management platform that automates compliance for major frameworks, including SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, and 25+ other regulatory standards.Their mission is to help 100,000 companies achieve SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance by 2032, making enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all sizes without the traditional $25K+ annual costs and complexity. Comp AI is positioned as“the Vercel of compliance” – offering a developer-friendly, modern alternative to legacy compliance platforms that are often slow, expensive, and built primarily for large enterprises.

