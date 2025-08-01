Did Varun Dhawan Support Troll Post On Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda? Here's What Happened

The recent trending news is that Varun Dhawan liked an Instagram post, which rather sarcastically mocked the Saiyaara actress, Aneet Padda, and said the film had become a success only through 'fluke' and that presumably, she 'can't be a heroine.' There are a lot of grab-screens quite widely around, but there isn't any official confirmation coming either from Varun Dhawan or KRK.

Did Varun Dhawan Support Troll Post on Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda

Some user posted a video mocking Aneet Padda above-and-beyond what it would require by referring a reel of Kamaal R Khan (KRK). A number of fans led to call for character attacks and body shaming, and that 'like' of Varun Dhawan on that post created the whole social-media uproar.

However, given that, netizens, Varun has previously called Saiyaara emotionally impactful and given it to the debut actors.

Confirmation Status

It's surprising that Varun doesn't follow KRK on Insta; hence, the "like" was surprising. Some suspect that it was accidental or done through automation.

Such screenshots shared online currently cannot be fully authenticated-there's no official statement from either Varun or KRK at the time of reporting.

Public & Industry Reaction

It's great for fans to jump to Aneet Padda's defense against the bullying made by the tone of the video and the disappointment they felt over Varun's perceived support of it.

This incident is very much similar to previous controversies where one of the most known examples was the accident which took place when Virat Kohli liked such content, causing stars to blame the algorithms of those social networks.

Contextual: Aneet Padda & Success of Saiyaara

The film was released on July 18 and collected more than ₹21.5 crores on its first day, becoming more than ₹350 crore worldwide to be counted as one of the highest openers by this director, Mohit Suri.

Aneet Padda was born in Amritsar in 2002 and made her debut with Salaam Venky (2022) before getting praises for Big Girls Don't Cry (2024). Her emotionally real portrayal of Vaani in Saiyaara won her critical attention.

Critical Analysis: Was It Fair?

Arguments in Favor

If Varun did indeed 'like' that post, online norms suggest it was likely accidental. Most of such mishaps on social networking sites are laid on algorithms rather than intent. Varun's earlier comments praising the cast and music of Saiyaara infer that he supported the project as a whole. Fans suspect this might be a glitch on instagram like Virat Kohli's case with Avneet kaur.

Points of Criticism

If intentional, his endorsement, even passively, of disparaging comments about a newcomer is a tarnish on him regarding professed values and respect for fellow actors. Mostly by doing this, they argue that it is not ethical or dignified to knock down a younger talent who is still being established within the industry while celebrating art.