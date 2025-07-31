Jobsight360 Launches AI Crew Simulator, Ushering In Predictive Construction Estimating

Together We Build

"JobSight360's AI-powered Crew Simulator transforms estimating with predictive modeling, optimized labor planning, and real-time bid risk intelligence.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JobSight360 , a next-generation construction intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its Crew Simulator Engine, marking a major milestone in the company's mission to modernize how heavy civil and industrial contractors estimate and manage construction bids.More than a product release, the simulator represents a strategic leap: the first in a series of AI-driven modules designed to reduce risk, improve labor planning, and eliminate the costly guesswork that plagues high-stakes construction projects.“This is a foundational piece of our platform strategy,” said Kevin Cabral, founder of JobSight360.“We're not building tools-we're building a system that learns, adapts, and empowers field-smart decisions across every phase of the project lifecycle.”Solving a $100 Billion ProblemEach year, North American contractors lose over $100B to inaccurate bids, poor labor utilization, and schedule delays. Estimators are forced to work with disconnected spreadsheets, tribal knowledge, or software that ignores the complexity of real-world labor dynamics.JobSight360's Crew Simulator Engine tackles this head-on with:.AI-Backed Simulation Models that generate thousands of valid crew configurations and score them by cost, duration, and labor efficiency..Productivity-Based Crew Structuring, factoring in role-level productivity, span-of-control limits, and estimator-defined constraints..Human-in-the-Loop Optimization where estimators maintain control, reviewing top-ranked layouts instead of relying on black-box suggestions..Live KPIs that visualize man-hours, wage costs, utilization trends, and scheduling impacts-before a bid is ever submitted.This is the first release in a roadmap that includes:.Bayesian Risk Modeling.MTBF/MTBI Prediction: From Equipment Downtime to Human-Caused Disruptions that include Safety, Environmental and Quality.Daily Field-to-Estimate Feedback Loops.Scenario-Based Cash Flow PlanningPositioned for ScaleJobSight360 is built for contractors handling $10M+ project scopes in sectors like pipeline, industrial, and energy. The platform runs as a dedicated, secure SaaS instance per customer-ready for SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance.With the Crew Simulator now live and pilot feedback underway, the company is actively engaging early-stage investors to accelerate product development and market entry.“We've proven our ability to deliver complex, domain-specific simulation technology. Now we're focused on scaling-fast.”About JobSight360JobSight360 is a predictive construction platform designed for real-world complexity. From estimation through execution, it helps contractors plan labor, manage risk, and outperform in the field. The platform now includes a complete document control and field data capture system, enabling real-time feedback into its simulators and risk engines.Its modular architecture supports future expansion into safety, quality, fleet reliability, and predictive analytics-positioning JobSight360 as the operating system for modern construction firms.With estimation, document control, and simulation fully integrated, JobSight360 is laying the foundation for the industry's first closed-loop construction intelligence platform.Media & Investor Contact:Kevin CabralFounder, JobSight360📧 ...

