Save the Date for Mega Savings: DSS Announces GDSS Dubai Hills Malls One Day Sale
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 31 July 2025: As Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 continues to deliver the season’s biggest bargains during the Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS), shoppers are invited to mark their calendars for a not-to-be-missed GDSS Dubai Hills Malls One Day Sale. Taking over the entire mall on 2 August, more than 50 participating local and international brands will offer jaw-dropping discounts of up to 90 per cent off.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) for one day only, the action-packed mega sale invites residents and visitors to enjoy extraordinary value on everything from fashion, footwear, and accessories to beauty, homeware, electronics, and more. Expect the biggest brands, the deepest discounts, and the most exciting shopping atmosphere Dubai Hills Mall has ever seen. It’s the perfect time to refresh wardrobes, snag gifts, or stock up on household must-haves while enjoying spectacular savings.
At the heart of GDSS is the Shop, Scan and Win promotion, where shoppers who spend AED 300 or more at participating stores can scan their receipts to enter into the summer’s biggest prizes: a life-changing AED 1 million in cash or the all-new Nissan Patrol. Plus, Skywards Everyday members can earn 25 per cent bonus Miles on all eligible transactions through Skywards Everyday and Skywards Miles Mall, as well as the chance to win their share of 1 million miles on spends of AED 100 or more at any Skywards Everyday partner and Skywards Miles Mall UAE.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
