Russians Strike Zaporizhzhia Region 475 Times In 24 Hours, Two Wounded

Russians Strike Zaporizhzhia Region 475 Times In 24 Hours, Two Wounded


2025-07-31 01:06:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram .

According to him, Russian troops carried out eight air strikes on Huliaipole, Bilohiria, and Novohryhorivka. 307 UAVs with various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Shcherbaky, Malynivka, Chervone, Zelenyi Hai, Olhivske, Myrne, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne. Six MLRS strikes hit Shcherbaky, Malynivka, and Novodanylivka. 154 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Bilenke, Veselianka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

There were 65 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, farm buildings, and cars.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian army dropped bombs on Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia Region, injuring a 60-year-old woman and destroying and damaging houses .

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

