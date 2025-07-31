Abhishek Bajaj On 'Bigg Boss': Don't Find Myself Very Comfortable With The Concept
"I enjoy playing characters more. I want to establish myself more as an actor first, before exploring non fiction. There is a different kick when you play different roles, the audience connects and appreciates you for your onscreen presence as an actor,” he said.
The actor said:“I enjoy it when they praise my craft and talent. But I always believe never say never.. "
The actor said that he was approached for non fiction shows a couple of times in the past.
“But during that time I was busy with my shoots, and was looking forward to establishing myself as an actor playing various characters. So I missed out on exploring the non fiction genre."
Talking about Salman Khan hosting the most talked about reality TV show "Bigg Boss", he shared, "I feel Bigg Boss is a show in which contestants are put into an extreme situation, which you hardly experience in your real life.”
“As in reality you have a choice to avoid and move on, or handle things more maturely."
He added: "But while you are on the show, with every action a public image of yours is set and that might not be exactly the real you but just a portrayal.”
“I don't find myself very comfortable with the concept. But I don't believe in running away from challenges, so can't really say if it may happen or not to me in future."
As an actor he looks forward to exploring the comedy genre.
"As an actor I'm yet to explore so much. Like I really want to do action comedy. I feel my sense of humor is very good. People have not seen me in the comedy zone.”
“I would love to do such projects or a romcom. Also something historical or a periodic drama, fantasy yaa I would love to play a super hero. That's what I'm looking forward to," he said.
Abhishek also appeared in bollywood movies like Student of the Year 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Babli Bouncer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment