Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-30 03:13:32
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:36 AM EST - Telesat : Has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025. The call will be hosted by Daniel S. Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Browne, Chief Financial Officer of Telesat. Telesat shares T are trading up $0.21 at $33.79.

