Central Bark® Reports +13% Systemwide Sales Growth In Q2, Expands National Footprint

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our Q2 performance was driven by both strong same-store sales momentum and new store growth," said CEO Bob Crawford. "Same-store sales increased 8%, fueled by positive innovations and outstanding execution of the Central Bark playbook by our franchise partners. Notably, in June, 18 locations achieved their highest sales month ever-showcasing record-breaking results across both new and established locations. We are tremendously excited about the second half of 2025!"

During the quarter, Central Bark celebrated grand openings in Rochester, Michigan; Paradise Valley, Arizona; Fox Valley, Illinois; and Danbury, Connecticut. Each new location was welcomed with ribbon-cutting ceremonies, open house tours, and celebrations of the unconditional love and joy that dogs bring to the world.

"These new franchisees bring valuable experience, a deep passion for the business, and a strong commitment to delivering Whole Dog Care in their communities," said Crawford. "Their early success-alongside the continued momentum in same-store sales-reinforces the strength of our model. Both metrics are key indicators of the brand's health and long-term growth potential."

