Central Bark® Reports +13% Systemwide Sales Growth In Q2, Expands National Footprint
During the quarter, Central Bark celebrated grand openings in Rochester, Michigan; Paradise Valley, Arizona; Fox Valley, Illinois; and Danbury, Connecticut. Each new location was welcomed with ribbon-cutting ceremonies, open house tours, and celebrations of the unconditional love and joy that dogs bring to the world.
"These new franchisees bring valuable experience, a deep passion for the business, and a strong commitment to delivering Whole Dog Care in their communities," said Crawford. "Their early success-alongside the continued momentum in same-store sales-reinforces the strength of our model. Both metrics are key indicators of the brand's health and long-term growth potential."
About Central Bark:
The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to 43 locations across 16 states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information call 866-799-2275.
