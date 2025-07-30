403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump gives Russia ten-day ultimatum
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a ten-day deadline for Russia to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine, warning that Washington will impose new sanctions if no deal is made within that time. Initially, Trump had set a longer timeline, but shortened it during a visit to the UK on Monday. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he confirmed the new deadline, saying, “ten days from today,” and added that tariffs and other punitive measures would follow.
The upcoming sanctions are expected to include 100% tariffs on Russian goods, along with secondary penalties targeting countries and businesses that maintain trade with Moscow.
Russia, while expressing openness to peace talks, insists that any negotiations must reflect the current realities on the battlefield and address the root causes of the conflict. Responding to Trump’s announcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the comments were “taken into account” and reaffirmed that Russia would continue its military operation while also pursuing a diplomatic resolution that safeguards its interests.
Trump acknowledged uncertainty over whether the proposed sanctions would influence Russia’s behavior, admitting they “may or may not affect them.” Since taking office, he has repeatedly voiced his desire for a swift diplomatic end to the war, but has also expressed growing frustration with what he perceives as Moscow’s lack of cooperation.
Russian officials criticized Trump’s approach as counterproductive. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that sanctions would not deter Russia from its sovereign path. Meanwhile, former President Dmitry Medvedev warned that the U.S. has no authority to dictate the terms of negotiations and said that such ultimatums only bring Washington and Moscow closer to open conflict.
The upcoming sanctions are expected to include 100% tariffs on Russian goods, along with secondary penalties targeting countries and businesses that maintain trade with Moscow.
Russia, while expressing openness to peace talks, insists that any negotiations must reflect the current realities on the battlefield and address the root causes of the conflict. Responding to Trump’s announcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the comments were “taken into account” and reaffirmed that Russia would continue its military operation while also pursuing a diplomatic resolution that safeguards its interests.
Trump acknowledged uncertainty over whether the proposed sanctions would influence Russia’s behavior, admitting they “may or may not affect them.” Since taking office, he has repeatedly voiced his desire for a swift diplomatic end to the war, but has also expressed growing frustration with what he perceives as Moscow’s lack of cooperation.
Russian officials criticized Trump’s approach as counterproductive. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that sanctions would not deter Russia from its sovereign path. Meanwhile, former President Dmitry Medvedev warned that the U.S. has no authority to dictate the terms of negotiations and said that such ultimatums only bring Washington and Moscow closer to open conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment