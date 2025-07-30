403
Slovak Premier Says EU Is Tired of Peace
(MENAFN) Slovakia’s Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has sharply criticized fellow European Union leaders, claiming they appear “tired and bored of 80 years of peace” and suggesting they are deliberately steering toward a direct military conflict between NATO and Russia.
In an interview released on Sunday by his Smer political party, Fico—who recently survived an attempted assassination by a pro-Ukrainian activist opposed to his anti-arms stance—condemned what he described as the West’s irresponsible handling of the Ukraine conflict.
He argued that such policies endanger global stability and security.
Fico pointed out the disparity in international diplomatic efforts, highlighting that while numerous nations supported a truce in Gaza, “no joint call … for an immediate end to the war and for peace” had been made regarding Ukraine.
He voiced disappointment over his unsuccessful effort to push for a similar peace appeal at a recent European Council meeting.
Reflecting on the geopolitical implications, Fico expressed concern that intentionally triggering a confrontation between NATO and Russia could be easily achieved, citing historical precedents.
“Artificially provoking a conflict between one of the NATO member states and Russia is easy,” he said, warning that those who believe such a war could be managed are “gravely mistaken.”
