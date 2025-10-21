Tether's USDT Stablecoin Surpasses 500 Million Users - A Crypto Milestone



Tether's USDT surpasses 500 million users, representing roughly 6.25% of the world's population.

Stablecoins like USDT are becoming vital tools for financial inclusion, particularly in regions with limited banking infrastructure.

In Kenya, USDT is a lifeline for small businesses and individuals, especially amid currency depreciation and inflation.

Tether's market cap is currently around $182.4 billion, making it the leading stablecoin in the industry. The company is exploring opportunities to raise up to $20 billion at a valuation potentially reaching $500 billion.

As the cryptocurrency ecosystem continues to expand globally, the stablecoin Tether (USDT) has achieved a significant milestone by reaching 500 million users. This development highlights the growing role of digital assets in fostering financial inclusion and offering alternatives to traditional banking, especially in underserved regions. The milestone underscores the increasing reliance on cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions, savings, and international trade among populations with limited access to conventional financial services.

The CEO of Tether, Paolo Ardoino, announced that the milestone reflects the use of the stablecoin by 500 million“real people,” not just wallet addresses, emphasizing its profound impact on global financial access. Tether's growth exemplifies how cryptocurrencies are emerging as practical solutions for those excluded by traditional banking systems. According to the World Bank, over 1.4 billion adults worldwide lack access to formal financial services, a gap that digital currencies are increasingly filling. Anyone equipped with a smartphone can download a crypto wallet, enabling secure transactions and savings without reliance on physical bank infrastructure.

Helping communities in Kenya and beyond

To mark the achievement, Tether released a documentary highlighting its adoption in Kenya, where many rely on stablecoins for everyday survival rather than investment speculation. The video illustrates how small businesses are utilizing USDT to pay imports and stabilize their operations amid a weakening local currency.

Ardoino pointed out that around 37% of USDT holders use the stablecoin as a store of value. Its practical use in nations with high inflation rates and unstable currencies demonstrates its crucial role in preserving wealth and enabling commerce outside traditional financial channels.

Currently, USDT dominates the stablecoin market, commanding approximately 58.4% of the total market share with a valuation of $182.4 billion. Its closest competitor, Circle 's USDC, holds significantly less at around $76.8 billion. The stablecoin's widespread adoption underscores its significance in the evolving landscape of crypto markets and decentralized finance.

Potential for exponential growth

Recent reports indicate that Tether is in discussions with investors to raise as much as $20 billion at a valuation rumor of up to $500 billion - a sum that would position it among the most valuable private companies worldwide. Leading financial advisory firms are involved in facilitating this potential move, reflecting the substantial growth prospects for Tether and the broader stablecoin ecosystem.

