Tether's USDT Stablecoin Surpasses 500 Million Users - A Crypto Milestone
- Tether's USDT surpasses 500 million users, representing roughly 6.25% of the world's population. Stablecoins like USDT are becoming vital tools for financial inclusion, particularly in regions with limited banking infrastructure. In Kenya, USDT is a lifeline for small businesses and individuals, especially amid currency depreciation and inflation. Tether's market cap is currently around $182.4 billion, making it the leading stablecoin in the industry. The company is exploring opportunities to raise up to $20 billion at a valuation potentially reaching $500 billion.
The CEO of Tether, Paolo Ardoino, announced that the milestone reflects the use of the stablecoin by 500 million“real people,” not just wallet addresses, emphasizing its profound impact on global financial access. Tether's growth exemplifies how cryptocurrencies are emerging as practical solutions for those excluded by traditional banking systems. According to the World Bank, over 1.4 billion adults worldwide lack access to formal financial services, a gap that digital currencies are increasingly filling. Anyone equipped with a smartphone can download a crypto wallet, enabling secure transactions and savings without reliance on physical bank infrastructure.Helping communities in Kenya and beyond
To mark the achievement, Tether released a documentary highlighting its adoption in Kenya, where many rely on stablecoins for everyday survival rather than investment speculation. The video illustrates how small businesses are utilizing USDT to pay imports and stabilize their operations amid a weakening local currency.
Ardoino pointed out that around 37% of USDT holders use the stablecoin as a store of value. Its practical use in nations with high inflation rates and unstable currencies demonstrates its crucial role in preserving wealth and enabling commerce outside traditional financial channels.
Currently, USDT dominates the stablecoin market, commanding approximately 58.4% of the total market share with a valuation of $182.4 billion. Its closest competitor, Circle 's USDC, holds significantly less at around $76.8 billion. The stablecoin's widespread adoption underscores its significance in the evolving landscape of crypto markets and decentralized finance.Potential for exponential growth
Recent reports indicate that Tether is in discussions with investors to raise as much as $20 billion at a valuation rumor of up to $500 billion - a sum that would position it among the most valuable private companies worldwide. Leading financial advisory firms are involved in facilitating this potential move, reflecting the substantial growth prospects for Tether and the broader stablecoin ecosystem.
Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment