Rejuva Fresh® Unveils New Upgrades For Custom CORETM 8D, A Revolutionary Aesthetic Laser Platform Designed To Transform In-Office Treatments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rejuva Fresh Custom CORETM 8D delivers a remarkable advancement in patient personalized care. Featuring eight highly sought-after laser technologies, the platform offers an extensive selection of treatments designed to treat all Fitzpatrick skin types and conditions with precision and success. In fact, more than eighty distinct treatments can be performed with the Custom CORETM 8D. Indeed, this revolutionary technology brought to market by Rejuva Fresh, is far more versatile in its application compared to competing aesthetic laser platforms, which typically offer fewer options.

Specifically, Rejuva Fresh's revolutionary platform laser features all of the following options: an IPL/BBL, 3 Wavelength-Diode Laser, Pico-Second Laser, Q-Switch Nanosecond Laser, Long Pulsed YAG Laser, and Erbium 1540nm Fractional Laser, 2940nm Erbium YAG, and 808 Diode Laser.

One of the most popular and versatile laser options on Rejuva Fresh Custom CORETM 8D is the Picosecond Laser, which includes several different attachments and uses ultra-short pulses to create a powerful photoacoustic effects, targeting and breaking down pigment. The Picosecond laser can be successfully used, not only to remove tattoos, but also age spots, acne scars, hyperpigmentation, as well as doing fractional laser skin resurfacing on all skin colors.

Practitioners choosing either the Picosecond or Q Switch Nanosecond laser options on the platform benefit from enhanced collagen stimulation and effective pigmentation treatment by focusing on the skin's deeper layers. Meanwhile, the fractional ablative er:YAG laser gently forms tiny perforations in the skin, promoting renewal while protecting nearby tissue to support faster healing.

And what about painless hair removal? Yes Custom CORETM 8D does it superbly. In fact, the 3 wave diode laser features 755nm, 808nm, and 1064nm laser bars, offering painless and lasting hair removal for every skin tone. Excitingly, Rejuva Fresh announced that as part of the upgrade unveiling, that now increased power of 1600W as well as 4 interchangeable spot sizes will be available for their diode laser handpieces. This advancement allows for increased precision and significantly more efficiency compared to traditional diode laser systems that feature only one spot size. No need for bulky handle changes, instead effortlessly change the magnetic tips.

The Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)/Broad Band Light (BBL) function has also been upgraded in this recent unveiling. Now the BBL function offers 3 times more energy delivery compared to traditional IPL, as well as 4 interchangeable spot sizes and a facial tip. Rejuva Fresh BBL uses multiple filters to solve different skin concerns, including sun damage, age spots, redness, rosacea, broken blood vessels, fine lines and wrinkles, and uneven pigmentation. With the addition of the flexible spot size the system has become more powerful.

While other platform laser systems would stop there, Rejuva Fresh empowers practitioners to offer even more advanced combinations of skin rejuvenation with 2 powerful Erbium laser options.

Namely, the 2940nm Er:YAG Laser can be used in ablative mode for skin resurfacing and epidermal renewal, or in coagulation mode to stimulate collagen production and improve skin texture. According to Rejuva Fresh clinical esthetician Niki Wu, "Integrating an Erbium:YAG 2940 nm laser with BBL represents a highly effective strategy in aesthetic dermatology, targeting a range of skin concerns such as pigmentation, texture irregularities, and overall rejuvenation. The combined use of these technologies enhances treatment efficacy by simultaneously addressing multiple dermatological issues."

Regarding 1540nm Erbium fractional laser, Niki Wu detailed to a group of doctors that the 1540nm laser is a key component of the platform, as it targets deeper skin layers to stimulate collagen production and improve skin texture. 1540nm fractional laser is also very effective to combine with BBL, because the combination addresses both superficial and deeper skin concerns simultaneously.

The Custom CORETM 8D offers a uniquely balanced approach, and with up to a 65% increase in energy*, this exciting new multiplatform offers the robust capabilities of standalone lasers in a single, sophisticated platform. This enhanced energy enables practitioners to address the diverse needs of patients-across different ages, skin types, and treatment goals-and to provide clinically proven treatments for the most in-demand categories, such as skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation and tightening, hair removal, acne and acne scars, vascular lesions, pigmented lesions, and tattoo removal, to name a few.

The new Custom CORETM 8D is engineered to improve efficiency and user-friendliness, featuring advanced automated capabilities like customizable presets, ergonomically crafted applicators, and more seamless operational functionality than ever.

According to Polly Jacobs, founder and CEO of Rejuva Fresh, "Using several different lights and lasers in one session is the often best way to successfully treat skin conditions, because this approach targets exactly the right skin layers and pigments for better results."

"Our new Custom CORETM 8D allows the practitioner to have practically almost the same power as standalone lasers in an all-in-one platform, and to achieve the next level of results with their patients," she added.

The innovative platform is FDA cleared and according to Jacobs: "After years of development, we are proud to introduce Custom CORETM 8D to the global market. Combining cutting-edge technology with innovative design, every detail has been meticulously crafted, and we aim to offer a seamless and intelligent user experience"

Custom CORETM 8D raises the bar for functionality, versatility, and performance. This new multiplatform enables professionals to integrate complementary technologies, effectively treating a broad spectrum of aesthetic concerns. It meets the increasing demand for combination procedures that provide longer-lasting results and faster recovery, while significantly improving both practitioner efficiency and patient satisfaction.

To help clinics further expand their services and boost visibility, Rejuva Fresh is introducing the new Custom CORETM 8D Platform alongside its new line of organic serums for their Rejuva Fresh Hydra Spa Infusion Ultra Glow-an exceptionally popular effective branded treatment addressing the highly sought-after skin rejuvenation market.

Rejuva Fresh Hydra Spa Infusion Ultra Glow, is a comprehensive treatment that harnesses the skin's natural healing process and leverages the powers of hydro dermabrasion, oxygen therapy, bio stimulation, radio frequency, ultrasound and more to deliver enhanced results. This treatment is arguably more advanced and effective than the traditional Hydra Facial MD as it enables improvement in skin tone and texture as well as hydration deep cleansing and exfoliation. It also serves as a catalyst for collagen renewal and elastin production that continues to work for months post-treatment.

*Compared to competing laser platforms such as Harmony XL PRO or Lumenis M22 using specific parameters

Rejuva Fresh® is a leading aesthetic equipment developer based in the United States and prioritizes offering powerful state-of-the-art technology combined with top-notch customer support. One of the fastest-growing companies in the aesthetic device industry, Rejuva Fresh offers a wide selection of FDA-cleared systems that address nearly every non-invasive aesthetic and wellness need. Rejuva Fresh's product portfolio provides significant competitive advantages for practices and patients, thanks to their independent business model and strong partnerships with top factories worldwide. Invest in Rejuva Fresh scientifically developed devices, and get comprehensive support from industry experts to achieve optimal clinical results and maximize your return on investment.

