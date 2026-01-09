Budanov After Meeting With Healey: We Prepare Actions And Decisions To Strengthen Defense Capabilities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"I was pleased to welcome a reliable friend of Ukraine – UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey. At the meeting chaired by the President of Ukraine, we heard a firm position and words of support from Ukraine's strategic partner," he noted.

Budanov, for his part, informed about the latest Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilian facilities, which bear all the hallmarks of systematic war crimes, "to which the free world must respond effectively."

During the meeting, the officials discussed mechanisms for the step-by-step implementation of security guarantees on the part of the United Kingdom.

"We are preparing joint actions and decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," Budanov emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, according to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the supply of air defense systems, weapons, and financial resources must take place without delays, as this is how the effectiveness of security guarantees for Ukraine is tested.

Photo: Kyrylo Budanov / Telegram