Security Guarantees For Ukraine To Require Ratification By Polish Parliament Tusk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this at a press conference in Warsaw following a meeting on Friday with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Tusk, he proposed close cooperation with the President of Poland on issues related to Poland's security, ending the war, and Ukraine's position during negotiations to achieve peace.

"This means that we exclude issues concerning Ukraine, Russia, military security, and Poland's security from disputes and internal political struggle, and this must undoubtedly be our joint activity," Tusk said.

He added that he and Nawrocki also agreed that the signing of documents on support for Ukraine, including security guarantees, the 20-point peace plan, and the plan for Ukraine's reconstruction, would require consensus and ratification by the Polish parliament.

Ukraine warns Poland of possible Oreshnik missile strike

"I will propose a ratification procedure that includes parliamentary debate, a vote in the Sejm, and the president's signature. We also agreed that this is an important element of the entire process in order to build not only understanding between the government and the president, but also a broad national consensus around security issues," Tusk emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Karol Nawrocki and Donald Tusk agreed to cooperate on security issues and support for Ukraine. Both also agreed on a division of roles: the president will focus on contacts with U.S. President Donald Trump, while the prime minister will concentrate on the Coalition of the Willing.

Photo: Chancellery of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland