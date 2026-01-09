Over 60,000 Customers Left Without Power In Chernihiv Region Due To Bad Weather And Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo JSC on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Energy companies reported that emergency power cuts, caused by shelling and adverse weather conditions, occurred throughout the region.

“...Most of the damage today was caused by bad weather. It left more than 60,000 users without power,” the power company said.

In particular, according to information from the Snovsk City Council, 90% of the community is without power due to difficult weather conditions. Generators are providing power to the community.

Victim toll after Russian attack in Kyiv region climbs to five

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 8, more than 142,000 customers in the Kyiv region were left without electricit due to deteriorating weather conditions.