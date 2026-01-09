Power Restored To Nearly 153,000 Households In Kyiv After Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

"Despite freezing temperatures and strong winds, we continue repair work to restore power to every home as quickly as possible," the statement reads.

Four killed, 25 injured: Cleanup operations after massive attack in Kyiv completed

DTEK recalled that emergency outages were still in effect in the capital.

"We ask Kyiv residents to use electricity responsibly and rely only on official sources of information," the company said.