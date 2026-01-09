Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Power Restored To Nearly 153,000 Households In Kyiv After Attacks

2026-01-09 07:06:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

"Despite freezing temperatures and strong winds, we continue repair work to restore power to every home as quickly as possible," the statement reads.

DTEK recalled that emergency outages were still in effect in the capital.

"We ask Kyiv residents to use electricity responsibly and rely only on official sources of information," the company said.

UkrinForm

