Russian Troops Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Since Morning, Leaving One Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"During the day, the Russian army targeted the Samarivskyi district with UAVs. In the Pishchanka community, a 43-year-old man was killed as a result of the attack. My sincere condolences to his family," he wrote.

As a result of the enemy attack in the area, a private house, three passenger cars, and a tractor were damaged. A power transmission line was also damaged.

In the Nikopol district, the invaders shelled the area with artillery and FPV drones. The city of Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrov, and Chervonohryhorivka communities, came under attack.

In the Nikopol district, enemy strikes damaged a hospital, a church, nine homes, two outbuildings, a garage, and a car.

In addition, a gas pipeline and power transmission lines were damaged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the President of Ukraine appointed Oleksandr Hanzha as head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration. Prior to this, he had headed the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk region for more than two years.

Today, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Viktor Mykyta introduced Oleksandr Hanzha, the newly appointed head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, to the local community.