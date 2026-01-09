Japan Offers MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship 2026 For Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Islamabad: The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan has announced the MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship Program 2026 for Pakistani teachers serving in primary and secondary schools across the country.



According to the embassy, the scholarship is open to teachers from both public and private institutions who have a minimum of five years of teaching experience. Applicants must be 35 years of age or below.



The training program aims to provide Pakistani teachers with an opportunity to conduct research on school education in Japan, while learning modern teaching methodologies and techniques from Japanese experts. The initiative is expected to support the professional development and skill enhancement of participating teachers.



Under the Japanese Government's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), selected candidates will undertake a non-degree teacher training course of up to 18 months at designated educational institutions in Japan. Participants will be awarded a certificate upon successful completion of the course.

The last date for submission of applications is February 12, 2026.



Further details regarding eligibility criteria and the application process are available on the Embassy of Japan's official website:

