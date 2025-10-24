China Reportedly Caught Reverse-Engineering ASML's DUV Lithography

MENAFN - Asia Times) A Chinese firm reportedly has sought technical support from ASML, the world's largest chipmaking equipment supplier, after it failed to reassemble a deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machine following an internal teardown for alleged reverse engineering.

“An ASML DUV machine that China has used to make their chips recently broke down. They called the Dutch company for help repairing it,” Brandon Weichert, a senior national security editor at The National Interest, says in a X post.“ASML sent some techs. They discovered that the Chinese broke the machine when they disassembled it and tried to put it back together.”

“The reason Chinese technicians took apart their older ASML DUV system is simple. They are trying to find a way around US sanctions on the newest machines,” Weichert says.“By taking apart the older model and attempting to rebuild it, they hope to learn how to produce their own advanced versions. But it seems they still can't figure it out.”

Weichert says he was unsure whether ASML had repaired the system. He added that, in his view, although China maintains service agreements with the Dutch company, ASML would be unlikely to honor them given what he characterized as apparent foul play by the customer.

Weichert's post, released on October 19, came at a sensitive moment in US-China relations. Political tensions between Washington and Beijing had heightened as the US refused to ease its export restrictions on advanced chipmaking technology, while China responded by tightening export controls on rare earth elements.

US President Donald Trump, who threatened to impose an extra 100% tariff on Chinese goods, will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during the APEC Summit in South Korea on October 30, where discussions are likely to cover bilateral trade, fentanyl flows, semiconductor policy, rare earth exports, and other pressing geopolitical issues.