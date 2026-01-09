Sudanese Army Announces Destruction Of Over 240 RSF Combat Vehicles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Khartoum: The Sudanese army announced Friday that its air and ground units launched intensive airstrikes on Rapid Support Forces (RSF) positions in Darfur, Kordofan, and along roads near the Libyan border.

In a statement, the army said the airstrikes resulted in the destruction of over 240 combat vehicles and the killing of hundreds of RSF personnel.

It also reported the destruction of several strategic drones and their operating stations at Nyala Airport.

The army indicated that its forces had succeeded in driving the RSF out of large areas in Kordofan and Darfur.

The statement added that the army and its supporting forces are continuing their operations in all areas where the RSF is deployed.