War Update: 165 Combat Engagements On Front Line Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Most Active

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in an update as of 22:00 on Friday, January 9.

Russian invaders carried out two missile strikes and 23 air strikes, using 36 missiles and dropping 72 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they employed 3,967 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,795 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out more than 104 shelling attacks, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, today the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Zelene.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made six attempts to advance in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and toward Bohuslavka and Nova Kruhliakivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the Defense Forces repelled 14 assault actions near the settlements of Novovodiane, Novoiehorivka, Kolodiazi, Drobysheve, and Myrne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attacked once near Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, an enemy attack toward Stupochky has been repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 19 combat engagements occurred today. The enemy attempted to assault the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and toward Sofiivka. One engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day the enemy has attacked 39 times in the areas of the settlements of Razine, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, and toward Novopavlivka and Filiia. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, with fighting still ongoing at four locations.

Today in this sector, according to preliminary data, 85 occupiers were neutralized, including 60 killed. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one tank, one multiple launch rocket system, five vehicles, 68 unmanned aerial vehicles, four antennas, and one satellite communications terminal, and also hit one artillery system, one vehicle, and six enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks in the areas of Piddubne, Sosnivka, Vyshneve, Rybne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirskе. One more engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, 25 combat engagements took place in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to advance in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful offensive action in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine