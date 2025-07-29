Concrete Leprechaun: An Irish-American Coming-Of-Age Story Set In The 1970S Bronx

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Set against the raw, unforgiving backdrop of the 1970s Bronx, Concrete Leprechaun is a coming-of-age tale that cuts deep into the heart of identity, manhood, and survival. The story follows young Jack McGee, a tough but conflicted Irish-American boy grappling with a choice that could define his future: remain a boy clinging to dreams and fears, or face down his world as a man, no matter the cost.

Drawing from his own roots, Bronx native Stephen Walsh brings raw truth and emotional depth to the novel: "These are the streets that raised me. The fights, the fears, the fierce loyalty," he says. "Jack McGee's journey is fiction, but it's soaked in the truth of what it meant to grow up Irish in the Bronx. This book is my love letter to a broken, beautiful place that shaped who I am today."

Caught between family loyalty and street justice, Jack is burdened by questions of courage and cowardice, shaped by violence, poverty, and the ever-present shadow of Irish bias and tribal loyalty. Alongside an unforgettable cast of characters including boxers, barflies, neighborhood legends, and lost souls, Jack wanders a Bronx both brutal and beautiful, searching for his place in a world that offers no easy answers.

At its core, Concrete Leprechaun is not just a story about growing up, it's a story about choosing who you want to become.

Concrete Leprechaun is available now wherever books are sold.

For press inquiries, review copies, or interview opportunities with Stephen Walsh, please contact Kathleen Ruiz at [email protected] .

SOURCE Stephen Walsh

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED