Ocular Hypertension Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Nicox, Qlaris Bio, Theratocular Biotek Co., Ltd., Ocular Therapeutix, Whitec

"Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“Ocular Hypertension - Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Ocular Hypertension pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight highlights that more than 70 key companies are actively working on the development of over 75 treatment therapies for Ocular Hypertension.

Ocular Hypertension Overview:

Ocular hypertension occurs when intraocular pressure (IOP) exceeds the normal range, surpassing 21 mm Hg. While this condition becomes more common with age, it can also result from other factors or disorders. Elevated eye pressure is a significant risk factor for glaucoma, making individuals with ocular hypertension more susceptible to developing the disease. However, the two conditions are distinct-ocular hypertension refers to high intraocular pressure without optic nerve damage, whereas glaucoma involves optic nerve damage, which may occur even when IOP is within the normal range. If left untreated, glaucoma can lead to peripheral vision loss and, in advanced stages, central vision impairment.

In the United States, the prevalence of ocular hypertension among non-Hispanic Whites aged 40 and older is approximately 4.5%, rising to 7.7% in individuals aged 75 to 79. Among Latinos, prevalence rates are similar across different age groups. Since ocular hypertension typically presents without noticeable symptoms, a significant number of affected individuals remain undiagnosed. According to the Los Angeles Latino Eye Study, 75% of Latinos with eye pressure above 21 mm Hg were previously unaware of their condition.

Ocular hypertension is primarily caused by dysfunction in the eye's drainage system, which regulates the flow of aqueous humor-a fluid responsible for nourishing ocular structures. When the drainage system malfunctions, the balance between fluid production and outflow is disrupted, leading to a gradual or sometimes sudden increase in intraocular pressure.

Key Takeaways from the Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Report



In December 2024, Nicox announced that its Denali Phase III trial, assessing the efficacy and safety of NCX470 in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, has reached full enrollment in China, and participant screening has concluded.

In November 2024, MediPrint Ophthalmics shared the results of its Phase IIb clinical trial for LL-BMT1. The study utilized an innovative 3D-printed, drug-eluting contact lens designed for the sustained release of bimatoprost and hyaluronic acid, successfully meeting all Phase IIb trial endpoints.

In October 2023, SpyGlass Pharma initiated a Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating its intraocular drug delivery platform for patients with glaucoma and visually significant cataracts. The SpyGlass system is designed for implantation during routine cataract surgery, enabling long-term delivery of bimatoprost to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in individuals with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

In April 2024, Qlaris Bio completed a $24 million Series B funding round to advance QLS‐111, a first-in-class drug candidate aimed at lowering IOP for glaucoma treatment. The company also announced the initiation and dosing of two separate U.S. Phase II randomized clinical trials investigating QLS‐111 in patients with ocular hypertension and glaucoma.

In March 2024, Nicox published findings from its Mont Blanc pivotal Phase III trial in the American Journal of Ophthalmology, comparing NCX470 to latanoprost for IOP reduction in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Key Ocular Hypertension companies such as Nicox, Qlaris Bio, TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd., Ocular Therapeutix, Whitecap Biosciences, LLC, JeniVision, Inc., AbbVie, Santen, VivaVision Biotech, ONL Therapeutics, Skye Bioscience, MediPrint Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Ripple Therapeutics, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Laboratorios Sophia, Whitecap Biosciences, pH Pharma, Chong Kun Dang, Laboratoires Thea, and others are evaluating new drugs for Ocular Hypertension to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Ocular Hypertension pipeline therapies in various stages of development include NCX-470, QLS-101, TO-O-1001, and others.

NCX-470: Nicox

QLS-101: Qlaris Bio TO-O-1001: TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd.

Ocular Hypertension Companies

Over 70 key companies are actively involved in developing treatments for ocular hypertension. Among these, Nicox has the most advanced drug candidates, which are currently in Phase III clinical trials.

