Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ia Financial Corporation Inc.

Ia Financial Corporation Inc.


2025-07-28 10:08:20
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - iA Financial Corporation Inc. : Have entered into a definitive agreement, pursuant to which iA will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of RF Capital for $20.00 per share in cash. iA Financial Corporation Inc. shares T are trading down $1.26 at $143.13.

MENAFN28072025000212011056ID1109852023

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search