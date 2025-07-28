Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jade’s decadent Brunch After Party at FIVE Palm Jumeirah


2025-07-28 08:24:59
(MENAFN- Katch ) Are you ready to cut loose at Dubai’s coolest brunch afterparty? Jade, located at Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah is unlocking its secret doors for a wild, no-rules rendezvous where the lights go low, the beats go deep, and the energy is off the charts!

An iconic, must-do Saturday Brunch experience in Dubai, the Naughty Noodles Brunch After Party takes place at Ja—e—the hidden speakeasy cocktail bar tucked inside Maiden Shanghai, inspired by the seductive glamour of 1920s China.

As the lights dim and the beats drop, the vibe shifts into full party mode with deep, tech-house sounds from our resident DJs, handcrafted cocktails, and immersive entertainment that keeps the energy flowing into the sunset! Whether you're rolling in straight from the lavish Maiden Shanghai Naughty Noodles Brunch or showing up just in time to catch the after party magic, this is your ultimate ‘FIVE-Styl’d’ Saturday evening rendezvous.



MENAFN28072025005479012134ID1109851383

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search