Jade’s decadent Brunch After Party at FIVE Palm Jumeirah
(MENAFN- Katch ) Are you ready to cut loose at Dubai’s coolest brunch afterparty? Jade, located at Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah is unlocking its secret doors for a wild, no-rules rendezvous where the lights go low, the beats go deep, and the energy is off the charts!
An iconic, must-do Saturday Brunch experience in Dubai, the Naughty Noodles Brunch After Party takes place at Ja—e—the hidden speakeasy cocktail bar tucked inside Maiden Shanghai, inspired by the seductive glamour of 1920s China.
As the lights dim and the beats drop, the vibe shifts into full party mode with deep, tech-house sounds from our resident DJs, handcrafted cocktails, and immersive entertainment that keeps the energy flowing into the sunset! Whether you're rolling in straight from the lavish Maiden Shanghai Naughty Noodles Brunch or showing up just in time to catch the after party magic, this is your ultimate ‘FIVE-Styl’d’ Saturday evening rendezvous.
